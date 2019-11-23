ROCKY TOP Tenn. (WATE) – Rocky Top police officers are confirming a shooting on Willow Lane in Rocky Top.
WATE 6 On Your Side has a crew on the way and more details will be coming as soon as information is available.
LATEST STORIES:
- Man shot in Rocky Top Tennessee
- Border authorities, activists weigh in on ‘New wall vs. replacement wall’ debate
- Elton John tickets sold out in less than two hours
- Tennessee high school football playoffs: Who’s still in it?
- Local employee rushes to pregnant woman’s aid, going in to labor in front of store