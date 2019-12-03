Man stabbed at Knoxville McDonald’s, suspect charged with aggravated assault

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – A man is facing charges after he allegedly stabbed a man outside of a Knoxville McDonald’s.

Dustin Daulton, 29, is facing a charge of aggravated assault after he allegedly stabbed a 22-year-old man outside of the McDonald’s on Merchants Drive.

KPD officers responded to the reported stabbing just after 7 p.m. Monday. Officers made contact with the victim, a 22-year-old male, who was treated on scene and transported to the UT Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.

According to a preliminary investigation, the victim went to McDonald’s to pick up his friend from work. Police say when the victim shouted to get his friend’s attention, Daulton thought he was yelling at him and became angered.

After Daulton went into the restaurant and acted very aggressively towards customers, he went back outside and started assaulting the victim.

When the victim started fighting back, Daulton pulled out a knife and stabbed the victim. Daulton fled after the stabbing.

Officers were able to locate him after canvassing the area. He was taken into custody without incident and is being charged with aggravated assault.

The incident is under investigation by the KPD Violent Crimes Unit. The investigation is ongoing at this time.