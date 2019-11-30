Man wanted for aggravated rape and aggravated kidnapping found in West Virginia

HAMBLEN COUNTY, Tenn. (WATE)- Hamblen County Sheriff’s Office says William M. Swafford was surrendered to the Hamblen County Jail on Saturday.

Swafford was turned into authorities by the bonding company responsible for making his bond $350K on November 4.

Photo Credit: Hamblen County Sheriff’s Office

Swafford was arrested on November 2 on charges of aggravated kidnapping and rape.

The bonding company agents told officers that Swafford was found at the Hotel Madison in Madison, West Virginia and was arrested by Madison Police.

Swafford is being held without bond until his arraignment on December 2.