Man wanted for assault arrested following a foot chase

ANDERSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WATE) — Tips reported to the East Tennessee Valley Crimestoppers led to a man wanted for aggravated assault being arrested. David Dunlap, Jr. led Anderson County deputies on a short foot chase along I-74 in Clinton.

The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office deployed a K-9 team. The team was able to apprehend him. According to the ACSO, Dunlap was taken to UT Medical Center to be treated for a dog bite on his right or left arm.

Dunlap was wanted for four counts of aggravated assault. He has now been booked in jail.