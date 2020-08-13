Man wanted for attempted murder in Myrtle Beach arrested in East Tennessee

GREENE COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL)- Officials with the Greene County Sheriff’s Department have arrested a man wanted on several charges, including attempted murder, out of South Carolina.
News Channel 11’s sister station in Myrtle Beach, WBTW, reports Timothy Lee Player, 45, of Kingstree, was wanted in connection to two stabbings.
The first stabbing happened on June 23, the second on July 9, according to police.
According to a police report, deputies in Greene County arrested Timothy Player on Speedway Lane in Greeneville after a detective in Myrtle Beach alerted authorities of his possible whereabouts.
Player was wanted for attempted murder, possession of a weapon during a violent crime and assault and battery 1st degree.
He is currently being held in the Greene County jail.
