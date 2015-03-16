Man wanted in pill mill investigation found dead at West Knoxville motel

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – Federal officials say one of two people found dead of an overdose at a West Knoxville motel Friday was wanted in a massive alleged pill mill operation.

Robby Foster, 47, and Sherry Turner, 48, both of Petros, were found dead Friday afternoon at Red Roof Inn, 209 Advantage Place, which is just off Cedar Bluff Road.

Officials say preliminary autopsy results indicate the two had overdosed on oxycodone. Law enforcement had been looking for Foster as part of a pill mill investigation when motel workers discovered the bodies.

Foster’s alleged “sponsors” were in the room next to him and fled. Federal officials say sponsors financially supported patients of the clinics, paying for the visits and for the prescriptions in exchange for a percentage of the pills.

The investigation was revealed last week when two pain clinics and a home were raided by federal officials. Sylvia Hofstetter, 51, is the accused ringleader of the pill mill operation. Officials say the operation distributed enough oxycodone to generate revenue of at least $17.5 million between April 2011 and March 2015.