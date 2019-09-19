Man who stole van from disabled woman sentenced to 14-year prison term

CLINTON, Tenn. (WATE) – An Anderson County judge sentenced the man who forced a disabled woman from her van and stole it in Oak Ridge last summer to 14 years of prison time on Thursday.

According to initial police reports, on June 23, 2018, Bradley Allan Thomas removed the disabled woman in the van from her wheelchair in a Red Lobster parking lot, but her mother said she was sitting in a vehicle seat when she was pushed out. The wheelchair remained in the vehicle and was damaged in the subsequent crash.

After a pursuit by the Anderson County Sheriff’s Department, Thomas crashed at the intersection of Clinton Highway and Powell Drive.

He was arrested a few days after being released from the hospital.

Thomas had been charged with reckless endangerment, evading arrest, carjacking, aggravated robbery and especially aggravated kidnapping for the June 2018 carjacking; but on Thursday, the Anderson County court dismissed the carjacking charge and sentenced Thomas for the aggravated robbery and evading arrest charges.

The aggravated robbery charge requires a 12-year sentence, while the evading arrest charge requires a 2-year sentence – according to court documents. Thomas also received credit to his sentences for time already served.

Thomas was also ordered to have no contact and stay away from the victims.

