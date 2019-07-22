Maryville man charged in officer-involved shooting

MARYVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The man at the center of an officer-involved shooting Thursday night is out of the hospital and in jail.

The Blount County Sheriff’s Office says they have arrested and charged the man who sustained a hand injury after raising his rifle to a deputy last week.

Wendell Glenn Wilson, 42, of Maryville had been at UT Medical Center for treatment for his hand injury. He was released Sunday evening into police custody.

Wilson has been charged with two counts of aggravated assault, one count of aggravated domestic assault, and two counts of violation of probation for previous charges of DUI and domestic assault.

BCSO officers had responded to a report of a domestic disturbance Thursday night. When deputies arrived, they attempted to make contact with Wilson, who came to the front door of the residence and “raised a rifle at deputies.” A deputy fired his service weapon, striking Wilson in the hand.

Wilson was transported via AMR Ambulance to UT Medical Center for treatment. The deputy was not injured.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is continuing its investigation into the officer-involved shooting. The deputy who fired his service weapon is currently on administrative leave with pay as per Sheriff’s Office policy while the investigation is ongoing.

Wilson is being held on bonds totaling $300,000 in the Blount County Correctional Facility. He is scheduled for an initial hearing on Thursday at 9 a.m.