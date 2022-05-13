KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Investigators are seeking to identify a man suspected of using counterfeit money at a Knoxville store.

Investigators say on May 11 counterfeit $20 bills were passed at Smokey Mountain Vapor on North Broadway. The suspect left the store in a gray Honda Civic or Accord, East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers said.

There are multiple ways you can provide anonymous information to Crime Stoppers. You can call 865-215-7165, text **TIPS, go online at www.easttnvalleycrimestoppers.org, via the free mobile app, P3 Tips, or on the East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers Facebook page. Tipsters can remain anonymous and are eligible to receive a cash reward.

Photos from East TN Valley Crime Stoppers

East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers recently celebrated one full year of operations. The organization has received more than 2,000 tips, leading to 54 arrests since their foundation on May 5, 2021. They have also approved $11,950 in reward money to tipsters.