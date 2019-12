ATHENS, Tenn. (WATE) – An East Tennessee man has hit it big right before Christmas.

Donald Allen, of Georgetown, TN won $1 million dollar playing the lottery in McMinn County. Over the weekend, Allen bought the winning instant game ticket at the Murphy USA on Decatur Pike in Athens.

Allen saying he thought it was a dream when he saw he won.

As for the money, Allen says he might put some into his savings and also invest in his business.