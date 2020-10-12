Manchester mayor dies after ‘valiant fight’ against COVID-19

MANCHESTER, Tenn. (WKRN) — Lonnie Norman, the mayor of Manchester, has died after being hospitalized earlier in the month with the coronavirus.

The City of Manchester announced the passing of Mayor Norman early Monday morning, stating he died “after a valiant fight against COVID-19.”

The mayor had been hospitalized Oct. 1 after contracting the virus.

“With a deep sense of sadness and loss, we announce the passing of Mayor Lonnie Norman after being hospitalized for COVID-19 on October 1, 2020,” the city stated. “Mayor Norman passed away in the early hours of Monday, October 12, 2020, after a valiant fight against COVID-19.”