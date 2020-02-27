Manhunt underway after body of missing Florida woman found in Middle TN

LEBANON, Tenn. (WKRN) — A nationwide manhunt is underway for a suspect after a missing Titusville, Florida woman was found in the trunk of a car in Lebanon, Tennessee.

According to Titusville police, 36-year-old Anna Primavere was reported missing last Friday. Officers said her body was discovered in Lebanon late Wednesday by law enforcement serving a search warrant.

Police said Primavere was found dead in the trunk of a vehicle belonging to 27-year-old Courtney Dawn Gibson, who has been labeled a suspect in Primavere’s death. They revealed Gibson was a babysitter hired to care for a child on Trinidad Avenue in Titusville, where Primavere lived.

Investigators said Gibson was captured on Ring doorbell video driving away from the area of Trinidad Avenue early Saturday morning with a mattress on the roof of her car, a Red Kia Forte. That mattress was seen falling off her car and she then reportedly burned it on the side of the road.

Primavere’s mattress was missing when police initially searched the home after family reported her missing, detectives explained.

While police were able to locate Gibson at her parents’ home in Lebanon Sunday, they said she refused to cooperate and would not let them search her vehicle. A search warrant was obtained Wednesday and Primavere’s body was discovered in the trunk of Gibson’s vehicle, but Gibson had already fled.

Detectives believe Primavere was murdered in a violent manner in the Titusville home sometime between 7 p.m. and midnight on Friday, Feb. 21.

Anyone who spots Gibson is urged to contact 911 or local authorities.