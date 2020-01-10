Manhunt underway for Knoxville bank robbery suspect

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – East Tennessee authorities are searching for a man who robbed a Knoxville bank Friday morning.

Just after 9:00 a.m., Knoxville Police Department officers responded to a robbery at the Regions Bank at 601 E. Emory Road. A white male suspect entered the bank, handed a note to the teller and fled the bank on foot with an undisclosed amount of U.S. currency.

The suspect remains at large at this time.

KPD officers Knox County Sheriff’s deputies are searching the area. The incident is being jointly investigated by the FBI Knoxville Field Office and the KPD.

If anyone has any information, they are asked to please call 865-544-0751.