Manning receiving Liberty Bowl Distinguished Citizen Award

Peyton Manning Louisiana Hall of Fame

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Retired NFL quarterback and Tennessee standout Peyton Manning will receive the Liberty Bowl Distinguished Citizen Award on June 6.

Manning called it a “tremendous honor” to be given the award, which his father, Archie Manning, also received in 2016. Officials say they are the first father-son recipients of the award.

Manning is the NFL’s only five-time most valuable player and a 14-time Pro Bowl selection, as well as a two-time Super Bowl champion.

Manning will be enshrined into the Pro Football Hall of Fame this summer.

