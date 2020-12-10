Man’s body pulled from Emory River in Roane County, investigation underway

KINGSTON, Tenn. (WATE) — The Roane County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a man’s body was pulled out of the Emory River near Harriman on Wednesday and foul play has not been ruled out.

According to Chief Tim Phillips with the Roane County Sheriff’s Office, the body of a man was pulled out of Emory River in Harriman on Wednesday near Webster Road and Clax Gap Road.

The man was identified and is described as a 37-year-old from Cumberland Gap.

Phillips said it’s still early in the investigation and the cause of death is unknown. The body was sent for autopsy.