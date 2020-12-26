Man’s car stolen from driveway on Christmas Day

MEMPHIS, Tenn. – – A Memphis family’s Christmas sadly included heartbreak when a man’s car was stolen right from his driveway.

It happened around three Friday morning while the man’s Toyota 4Runner was parked in his driveway on South Greer in the East Buntyn Neighborhood.

The man prefers not to share his full name and simply be identified as Captain Hughes.

“Christmas Day. I mean, really?!” Hughes said, “I mean, that’s just how scum is. They don’t care what day it is.”

This holiday was supposed to be nothing but joy for Hughes and his family. It’s his daughter’s first Christmas.

“She was born in January premature. So, we didn’t know if we’d get to keep her,” he said, “The fact that this is her first Christmas, I mean, this is a huge thing for us. You know, we got to keep our baby. This is her first Christmas and this is what we wake up to.”

Fortunately, the incident was caught on a security camera. In the video, you see a man break into the 4Runner and then drive off with it seconds later. Hughes figures the thief hotwired the vehicle. He hopes the video will help police identify and catch the thief.

“He’s gonna get what he’s got coming to him,” Hughes said.