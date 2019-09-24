Many in Claxton Community anxiously awaiting lab results of mystery dust

ANDERSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WATE) — The Tennessee Valley Authority and the Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation have sent samples of a mysterious dust that is falling outside of the public utilities Bull Run Fossil Plant.

Scott Brooks, a TVA spokesperson, said their sample was sent to an independent laboratory for analysis after being made aware of the mystery dust by an Anderson County commissioner. Brooks said the plant checked its equipment to make sure it was functioning correctly.

Claxton resident Larry Rosenbalm is ready for the results.

“It may not be the plant, but I’d like to know what it is and where it’s coming from because, hey, I’ve got enough health problems as it is,” he said.

Rosenbalm said he’s been diagnosed with terminal cancer in his lungs, bones, and lymph nodes and his wife suffers from COPD. He said he wants to know if sitting outside on their front porch is doing anymore harm to them.

Results are expected back in two weeks from the TDEC test.

Rosenbalm first saw what he described as ash falling from the sky about three weeks ago. He said he thought it was someone burning a brush pile, but he couldn’t smell or see any smoke.

The Claxton area saw some rain Monday, washing off some of the dust, but he can still pinpoint small, white specs on his car that he said aren’t normally there. He watches the dust fall at night by looking up at the streetlights, though he said it doesn’t happen every night.