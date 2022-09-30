BLOUNT COUNTY, Tenn. (WATE) — Those behind Maple Lane Farms will open up their corn maze & pumpkin patch Friday, Sept. 30 and remain open on weekends until Halloween.

Maple Lane Farms had its first Mega Corn Maze back in 1999 and claims to be the oldest in the Southeast. Beth Anderson, the owner of the farm’s daughter, said there is truly something for every member of the family.

“We have a kiddie-maze for the younger toddlers, we have bounce houses and inflatables, we have the hayrides which are very popular to the pumpkin patch,” said Anderson.

The 24th Annual Corn Maze honors the 40th Anniversary of the 1982 World’s Fair with its design. Kim Bumpas, the President of Visit Knoxville, spoke about the partnership.

“It’s like all the stars lined up and it was a unique thing we could do and partner together,” said Bumpas. “I can’t wait to see the aerial shots of of the Sunsphere, celebrating the anniversary of the World’s Fair, cut out of this maze for all of the region to enjoy.”

The maze will be open on weekends from Sept. 30-Oct. 31, with a haunted maze running at dusk from Oct. 21-31.

Tickets for the regular maze are $12 for adults, $10 for children ages five to 11, and children ages four and under are free. There is also a kiddie maze that is better for children ages four and under, which is $4 a child and free for adults. The haunted corn maze is $18 per person.

The farms also have hay rides for $5 a person ages five and up, as well as hay rides and pumpkin picking for groups. Weekday reservations are available for groups of 15 or more. For more information, visit Maple Lane Farms’ website or call 865-856-3511.