Marc Nelson Denim making masks benefiting first responders

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Marc Nelson Denim is teaming up with the Knox County Emergency Management Agency to help first responders in our region amid the COVID-19 pandemic through their Volunteer 2 Mask initiative.

The clothing store has been making cloth masks and selling them for $20.

For every mask sold, one is donated to first responders; helping meet the demand for personal protective equipment (PPE).

The company’s goal is to get 1,000 masks delivered to the emergency management agency.