(NEXSTAR) – When Mariah Carey famously said she only wanted “you” for Christmas, there’s a good chance she was singing about a cheeseburger.
Following its successful partnerships with artists such as Travis Scott and Saweetie, McDonald’s has teamed up with Mariah Carey for yet another latest celebrity-backed promotion. Unlike its past campaigns, however, McDonald’s and Mimi are giving customers a whole “12 days of deals” this holiday season.
Starting on Dec. 13, McDonald’s customers who make a $1 minimum purchase on the McDonald’s app will be rewarded with a different free menu item from the “Mariah Menu” every day through Dec. 24. Select items include a Big Mac (available Dec. 13), a six-piece Chicken McNuggets (Dec. 16) or Mariah’s personal favorite, a cheeseburger (Dec. 17), among other signature McDonald’s menu items.
“Mariah goes with the holidays like ketchup and fries, so we couldn’t think of a better partner to help us celebrate the upcoming season,” said Jennifer Healan, vice president of marketing, brand content and engagement of McDonald’s USA, in a press release issued Wednesday.
Each item from the Mariah Menu will also be served in Mariah-inspired packaging that “the Lambily and McDonald’s fans will love,” according to the release.
- Former Dollywood performer nominated for 2 CMA Awards
- Alcoa Marine veteran, Purple Heart recipient, dead at 72
- Do you want chili? Gatlinburg has chili at its 32nd Chili Cookoff
- THP: No injuries in flipped SUV incident along I-40 near weigh station
- Moonshine distillery donates $50k to Friends of the Smokies
For its previous “Famous Orders” campaigns, McDonald’s had partnered with such acts as Travis Scott, J. Balvin, BTS and Saweetie. McDonald’s, in its third-quarter 2021 earnings report, had also noted that the continued success of the promotions was partly responsible for contributing to positive comparable sales growth and “growth in digital channels.”