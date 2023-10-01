MARION, Va. (WJHL) — The beloved unofficial feline mayor of the Town of Marion, Virginia, Mr. Pickles, has died.

Advocates for the cat, who called the streets of Marion his home, said over social media that Mr. Pickles was found in an underground passageway/manhole after he’d been missing for several days.

The post said although Mr. Pickles was not seen for a few days at his regular spots in town leading up to his death, foul play is not suspected.

Mr. Pickles had a quiet burial at an undisclosed location, where caretakers from over the years gathered to share bible scripture and memories of their feline friend. The cat condo that once sat downtown for Mr. Pickles now sits atop his gravesite, forever commemorating Marion’s beloved furry friend.

A candlelight vigil will take place on Monday at 6:30 p.m. at the Downtown Pioneer, according to the social media dedicated to Mr. Pickles. Attendees are encouraged to bring their own candles and their favorite stories about Mr. Pickles.

Marion’s Community and Economic Development Director Ken Heath told News Channel 11 that Mr. Pickles impacted the community in a way that’s hard to describe:

We join the downtown business community in mourning his passing. He lived a charmed life, making a huge impact on so many, and raising awareness of taking care of our furry friends. And I’m hugging my own fur babies a little harder tonight. We just don’t have them in our lives long enough. Ken Heath