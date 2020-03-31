Breaking News
Coronavirus in Tennessee: Knox County cases up to 63
Marsha Blackburn releases COVID-19 resource guide

News

TENNESSEE (WATE) – Tennessee Senator Marsha Blackburn has released a guide to help Tennesseans better understand the resources at their disposal during the epidemic and answer frequently asked questions.

The guide includes resources for both employees and employers. Links from the guide go directly to state and federal authorities including the Tennessee Emergency Management Agency, Centers for Disease Control, U.S. Department of Labor.

 

