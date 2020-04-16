Maryville church pays for lunch in honor of National High Five Day

ALCOA, Tenn. (WATE) — It is National High Five Day, and Foothills Church decided to celebrate a little differently today.

Instead of giving out high fives, they paid for lunches of everyone who went through drive-thru at Chick-fil-A in Hunters Crossing from noon to 1 p.m. Thursday.

“We realize that today is National High Five Day,” Heath Bennett, pastor of development at Foothills Church, said. “And as a church, we realize we’re coming contacted me so many people throughout the week. And normally we would be giving you a high five.

We cannot do that because of the coronavirus so we thought you know what maybe we can just take care of your lunch today. So we’re at Chick-fil-A today as people are driving through and taking care of their lunch just to give back to let the community and people in our community know that we love you and God loves you and we’re going to get through this together.”

Not only did Foothills Church buy meals for folks visiting the Chik-Fil-A in Hunters Crossing at lunchtime, but members were also onhand holding signs with messages such as “We’re gonna get through this,” and “We can’t high five you so we’re going to buy you lunch.”

Lunch was provided with the help of the church’s tithes.

“Just happen to be something that came up from our pastor, and he said let’s do this for our community,” Bennett said. “And so here we are today and we just wanted to take the offerings that our church gives because we let people know that we want to be impacting our community and we just want to be here just to say, ‘Hey, we love you. We’re going to take care of your lunch today.’ “

The church members really enjoyed surprising people and bringing a little joy.

“It feels really good to be out here today,” Foothills Church receptionist Haley Fletcher said. “I think our goal is to care for people and to love on them, while still social distancing. And it feels great to be able to connect with people even if it’s through their car windows.”

If you are curious about the church and their services, they ask that you check out the church’s website at https://foothillschurch.com/.

