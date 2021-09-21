Maryville clinics to pay $163,400 for improperly billing Medicare

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Two Maryville outpatient clinics have agreed to settle a false claims suit. Align Health and Holistic Medical Center, Inc.; Align Health Management, Inc.; and Anderson Chiropractic Clinic will pay $163,400 to resolve allegations that they knowingly and improperly billed Medicare.

According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, Align and Anderson Chiropractic billed the federal insurance program for electro-acupuncture using peri-auricular stimulation devices between September 2016 and March 2019. The clinics used an improper billing code meant for implantable devices.
However, the clinics were not surgically implanting the devices commonly known P-Stim, Stivax, NeuroStim, ANSiStim, E-Pulse, and NSS-2 Bridge.

Medicare does not reimburse for electro-acupuncture devices billed as neurostimulators and did not reimburse for acupuncture at all during the period of the covered conduct.
In addition to paying the civil settlement, Align, Anderson Chiropractic, and their owners have agreed to enter into an Integrity Agreement with the Office of Inspector General of the Department of Health and Human Services. The agreement requires them to implement specific measures intended to prevent future health care fraud and to address evolving compliance risks.

