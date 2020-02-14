Maryville College announces new president

MARYVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A new leader is taking the reins at Maryville College.

In a ceremony Thursday, Bryan Coker was announced as the new president of the school.

He replaces Dr. Tom Bogart who is stepping down at the end of the semester. The board of directors spent the last few months searching for someone to step into the role.

Coker calling it an honor to be back in East Tennessee.

Coker adds he has big plans for the school but wants to keep tradition alive as well.

