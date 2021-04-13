Maryville College creating mural for Austin-East High School

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Maryville College students, faculty and staff are creating a mobile mural for Austin-East Magnet High School as a way to keep the spirit of a MC alumnus alive.

The mural will depict Inauguration Day poet Amanda Gorman’s poem “The Hill We Climb.”

The art project, which has been in the works for several weeks, will begin at 10 a.m. Saturday at the Clayton Center, Building B Classroom 205, as part of the college’s KT Weekend. The weekend coincides with KT Days, a time set aside in June for alumni and friends of the school to come back and complete service projects. KT Weekend is a current-student version of the alumni event.

Other projects scheduled for the day include the construction of a pollinator garden, benches and a cleanup of the College Woods.

The KT Days program was created in 1997 to honor former campus leader Kin Takahashi who is credited with starting the college’s first football team, organizing self-help projects for financially strapped students and, most notably, spearheading the building of Bartlett Hall.