Maryville College hosting Blount County college fair virtually

MARYVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – For the first time, Maryville College is hosting the annual Blount County College Fair virtually.

The fair will take place this Thursday from 5:30-7:30 p.m. More than 50 colleges, university and other schools are expected to participate. Attendees will be able to speak with school representatives via video conferencing.

The event is free and open to the public. Registration is required in order to get a link to the fair.

Click here to register for the fair on the Maryville College website.