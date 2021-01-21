Maryville College professor talks President Biden’s first day, executive orders

MARYVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — President Joe Biden finished up his first full day in office and within just a matter of hours had signed more than a dozen executive actions.

WATE 6 On Your Side reached out to Dr. Mark O’Gorman, a political science professor at Maryville College, to ask if the president’s flood of executive orders was something normal for a first day.

He said it is unusual to sign this many executive actions so quickly.

Some of the notable actions were COVID-19 related, like mask mandates at federal buildings, some were unrelated like rejoining the Paris Climate Agreement.

O’Gorman said the actions send a message that Biden is going to get in and get things done. But as for momentum? O’Gorman said he expects there to be more unity under Biden and to expect some bipartisan action soon.

