KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Maryville Driver Center will permanently close at 5 p.m. on March 23.

A new driver services center is set to open at 244 South Calderwood Rd in Alcoa, Tennessee on March 28. The new location is a full-service center which will handle:

  • drivers license issuance
  • identification card issuance
  • motor vehicle records
  • vision testing
  • knowledge and skills testing
  • handgun permit applications
  • voter registration
  • organ and tissue donor registration

The center will be open Monday-Friday, 8:30 a.m.- 5 p.m.