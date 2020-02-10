Maryville gets pair of matching grants for proposed inclusive playground

Proposed Blount Inclusive Playground at John Sevier Park. Matching grants from Lions Club and GameTime of $100,000 each have put funding ahead of schedule.

MARYVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Another inclusive playground in East Tennessee has taken a big step toward becoming a reality.

Lions Clubs International Foundation and GameTime have each awarded $100,000 matching grants to construct the Blount inclusive playground at John Sevier Park.

“This funding, along with … donations from individuals in the Blount community puts the playground funding over the 25% mark and ahead of the fundraising schedule,” Chuck Bailey of the Maryville Lions Club and treasurer for the playground project, said.

The project committee expects to have the project 85% funded, if current fundraising progression continues, by the fall at which point purchase orders can be released.

The Blount Inclusive Playground would be the fourth inclusive playground in East Tennessee partially funded by the Lions Clubs International Foundation. The others are located in Clinton, Karns, and Kingsport.