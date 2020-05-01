Maryville High School honors seniors with hundreds of signs

MARYVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – A grassroots movement in Maryville is honoring local high school seniors.

The names of graduating Maryville High School seniors were printed onto all of these signs that say “rebel strong” and “class of 2020”.

“We just wanted to honor these kids because it’s been a very different and unprecedented time for them, missing out on so much,” Christy Goodman of Maryville said, “So we wanted the community to rally behind them maybe give them a gift, order a sign for them, and just show them that we love them and we’re so proud that they’re graduating.”

Over 1,200 people have gotten involved in this movement so far.