Maryville man accused of assault during prayer session

MARYVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – One man was arrested for a simple assault charge following an altercation during a prayer session that occurred at the Light House New Country Church in Knoxville on Sept. 26.

According to the Blount County Sheriff’s Office incident report, Angel Martinez, 47, was taken into custody for simple assault.

Witnesses including the church preacher told responding BCSO deputies that during a prayer session at the church last week, while they were seated, reading scripture and in prayer, when Martinez grew agitated and struck another man in the face, knocking him to the floor.

A church musician told deputies that everything seemed fine and he had spoken with Martinez before the service, but as things began to escalate, the musician went outside to get Martinez’s vehicle tag information just in case, but the musician did not witness the assault.

Martinez told deputies that other people had hit him and he was defending himself.

The victim, who deputies said had a visible split lip and eye that was starting to blacken, was taken to Blount Memorial Hospital for his injuries.

Martinez was arrested for simple assault and taken to Blount County Jail.