MARYVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – A Maryville man was killed Thursday morning when the car he was driving left the roadway and landed in Little River off Ellejoy Road, according to the Blount County Sheriff’s Office.

Kegan A. Drysdale, 30 of Maryville was pronounced dead at the scene.

Deputies were called to the scene around 7:30 a.m. on Thursday after a person spotted a vehicle on its top in Little River at Coulter’s Bridge, near River Ford Road. Blount Special Operations Response Team divers assisted in pulling the vehicle from the water, after which Drysdale was found deceased inside.

Deputies with the Sheriff’s Office Traffic Safety Unit determined that Drysdale was traveling northeast on Ellejoy Road in a 2011 Nissan Sentra when he lost control of his vehicle while negotiating a curve. Drysdale overcorrected and crossed the centerline and went off the left side of the roadway. The vehicle struck some small trees, went off the embankment, rolled, and landed on its top in the water.

Drysdale was wearing a seatbelt but airbags did not activate. The Sheriff’s Office Traffic Safety Unit is continuing their investigation into the accident.

“Sheriff Berrong and deputies offer our sincerest condolences to Mr. Drysdale’s family and friends,” a press release states.