Maryville man drowns at Fort Loudoun Lake

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – A 19-year-old from Maryville died while swimming at Fort Loudoun Lake on Monday, Blount County Sheriff James Lee Berrong confirmed.

Chase Clear, 19, was pronounced dead after divers recovered his body from an area of Fort Loudoun Lake known as ‘the silos’ on Weatherspoon Road in Louisville.

Blount County deputies responded to a call for help at the boat ramp on Weatherspoon Road around 8 p.m. Tuesday.

Witnesses stated they were swimming near the silos about 130 yards from shore when Clear began began having difficulty swimming and slipped beneath the surface of the water. His body was recovered shortly before 11 p.m.