KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – A Maryville man is facing charges of driving under the influence and evading arrest after Knoxville Police said he drove through the scene of a crash late Saturday, nearly striking an officer standing in the roadway.

The driver was identified as 21-year-old Adonis Salter. Knoxville Police officers were responding to a crash on I-40 E just before midnight Saturday when a police spokesman said a car drove around an officer toward the crash scene and took off at a high speed onto Papermill Drive. A KPD release said the car nearly struck another KPD officer who was standing near the off-ramp.

A KPD release said the driver reached speeds in excess of 90 mph so officers opted to cancel the pursuit due to the suspect’s reckless driving. Shortly after, the car crashed into a light pole at the intersection of Papermill Drive and Kingston Pike.

Officers located a handgun under the driver’s seat as well as an open beer bottle in the car. Salter is charged with driving under the influence, felony evading arrest and possession of a handgun while driving under the influence.

He and two passengers in the car were transported to UT Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries.

Salter was also charged with leaving the scene of a crash because police said he collided with a car on I-40 east just before driving through the crash scene. None of the five occupants in the car he struck reported injuries.