Maryville man facing 16 counts of sexual exploitation of a minor

MARYVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – A Maryville man is now facing 16 counts of sexual exploitation of a minor.

Jeffery Nugent, 64, was arrested after an investigation that started with the Internet Crimes against Children Task Force.

Blount County James Lee Berrong said his SWAT team raided Nugent’s house on March 4. He was served one warrant for sexual exploitations of a minor and released on a $65,000 bond the same day.

Investigators found images of child porn on his electronic devices and he was arrested again Monday, March 8.

According to the sheriff, investigators determined Nugent destroyed some electronic devices prior to his second arrest. He’s also faces one count of tampering with evidence.

He was booked into Blount County Correctional Facility on a bonds totaling $1.7 million. He is set to appear in Blount County General Sessions Court Wednesday. Additional charges could be forthcoming.