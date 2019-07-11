Maryville man seen brandishing a bow and arrow arrested for domestic assault

A Maryville man was arrested and charged with assault Monday after police responded to a domestic dispute and reports of someone brandishing a bow and arrow.

Cory Potter, 27, was arrested on Monday, July 8 and charged with two counts of aggravated assault and one count of aggravated domestic assault.

Blount County sheriff’s deputies responded to a reported assault on Jordan Way just before noon Monday. The victim told police the two had gotten in a verbal argument and she was pushed to the ground and not let up when she called two others to pick her up from the residence.

Those called to pick up the victim say Potter walked towards their vehicle while pointing a bow and arrow at them when they arrived in the driveway, threatening to kill them if they intervened.

The complainant told police they saw Potter point the bow and arrow at the vehicle, slam the victim against a car and threaten to shoot police or anyone who interfered.

Potter complied with verbal commands and was detained without incident. A large knife was found on Potter’s person and given to his mother. The bow and arrow were found inside the residence.

The victim had four Blount County warrants, two for failure to appear and two for probation violations, and was arrested by responding officers.