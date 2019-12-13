Maryville mother remembers cyclist son who died after hit-and-run

MARYVILLE (WATE) – A Maryville mother is remembering the life and celebrating the legacy of her son.

Troy Sample, 36, died Wednesday. He was hit while riding his bike on Peterson Lane. The driver fled the scene.

As the Blount County Sheriff’s Office continues its investigation, Troy’s mother, Jojo Sample, is reflecting on her son’s life. She shared some of her most precious memories with WATE 6 On Your Side reporter Elizabeth Kuebel.

She says her son had a big heart and made an impact on others. He’ll continue to do that through organ donation.

Troy was Jojo’s oldest child.

“He was my love. And my second is my heart and my daughter is my life. He was my love, and I felt like I lost my love when I lost him,” she said.

Sample died after spending days fighting for his life in the hospital. Loved ones are remembering the father of two as happy and caring.

“If I would say one thing about Troy, I would say his heart,” said his mother.

Even after his death, Troy continues to give back and make an impact. He’s an organ donor, and several of his organs could potentially save lives.

“We were just informed about an hour ago that his heart, his lungs, his kidney, his liver are all going to be donated to six different recipients,” said Jojo.

That’s where the focus is for the family. As the investigation into the hit-and-run continues, Troy’s mother has turned her attention to carrying on his legacy.

“This tragedy is going to make such an impact on so many people. I won’t have my son but a lot of people will have my son,” she said.

Troy’s family said the hospital held an honor walk Thursday night. Every unit of the hospital lined the halls and paid their respect to Troy and his gift of life through organ donation.

Funeral plans for Troy haven’t been finalized, but Fairview United Methodist Church will hold a service in his honor Friday at 4 p.m.

The Blount County Sheriff’s Office says it has identified the suspect in the hit-and-run and charges are pending.

