Maryville mural commemorating women’s suffrage unveiled

MARYVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Artists in Maryville have completed a mural to commemorate the 100th anniversary of the ratification of the 19th amendment that gave women the right to vote.

The Blount Partnership hosted an official unveiling of the mural along Broadway Avenue in Maryville.

It’s actually a part of a bigger project called Walls for Women. There are about 10 other murals like this one spread out across the state. The mural is 35 feet tall and over 100 feet wide.

Members of the Blount Partnership hope it serves as a positive image for residents here.

“The mural’s amazing. I love that they’re doing them all over the United States and that we’re really lucky to be in a fairly small town and to have received one,” Jaquie Stiver said.