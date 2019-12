Photo Credit: Maryville Police Department

MARYVILLE, Tenn. (WATE)- The Maryville Police Department is asking the public to help identifying two men and a vehicle.

Photo Credit: Maryville Police Department

The vehicle is believed to be a Ford F-350 and it may be still pulling the same trailer seen in the photo above.

If you have any information on the these two men or the missing truck you’re asked to call Sargent Rod Fernandez at 865-273-3834 or crime stoppers.