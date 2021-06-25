Maryville’s Summer on Broadway event returns after being canceled last year

MARYVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Maryville is inviting neighbors and visitors out this weekend for its Summer on Broadway celebration. Last year – like so much in our world – it didn’t happen.

This is Maryville’s first large event since the start of the pandemic.

“You can tell people are itching to get out of their house and get out and do something,” said Jeff Muir, communications director for the Blount Partnership.

“Everybody was so pent-up they’re just ready to get out and talk to people and enjoy themselves again. And so it’s just a great time to come out and be a part of the community. Go see your neighbor that you haven’t talked to in a long time.”

Summer on Broadway ends Saturday, June 26. The festival opens at 10 a.m. There will be live bands, food, crafts, games, vendors and more. Admission and parking are free. For a full schedule of events, click here.