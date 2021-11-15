KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The University of Tennessee is lifting its mask mandate according to an email sent to employees Monday night.

In the email University of Tennessee System President, Randy Boyd, explains that the change is due to the new law signed by Gov. Lee preventing “state entities from having mask or vaccine mandates unless exempted from the law by the State Comptroller when federal funding is at risk.”

In the email, Boyd went on to write that the university system has applied for an exemption for each campus and institute to “implement the requirements of the federal executive order as required by certain federal contracts with UT campuses and institutes.”