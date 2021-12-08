KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Knoxville Ice Bears have announced a move to no longer require masks at their home games.

Earlier this month, the City of Knoxville made face masks optional in city-owned facilities. The change came in conjunction with state law that limits when masks can be required.

The organization adds that although they’re no longer required, wearing a mask is still recommended. Anyone interested in refunding their tickets is asked to call 865-525-7825.

“Please keep following the “what to know before you go” posts as these rules are subject to change,” the Ice Bears said in a tweet on Wednesday morning.