MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — A shooting spree in Memphis leaves four dead and three injured. In an exclusive interview, WREG is talking with one of the survivors.

44-year-old LaKesha McGlathen will never forget what it’s like to be shot.

Wednesday, she was on the Norris Road exit ramp on I-240 when she encountered 19-year-old Ezekiel Kelly.

McGlathen and her father had pulled over to change out a flat tire on her car when she said Kelly approached her in an Infiniti and he seemed pleasant at first.

“He was like ‘Excuse me, ma’am, can you tell me how to get to Whitehaven?’ and I was like ‘Whitehaven, well it’s just up the expressway,'” she said.

After giving directions, she said his demeanor quickly changed.

“By the time I looked back around at him, that’s when I saw the gun pointed at me, and he popped off three shots,” she said.

One bullet ripped through McGlathen’s right thigh, sending her into hysteria. Her father Willie was also in a panic and called 911.

“When I heard the shots. I stood straight up and I looked right at him. He looked at me. He thought I had a gun but it was the tire iron jack in my hand, that’s what made him go,” he said.

He believes he saw pure evil when he looked into the gunman’s eyes.

“That man was possessed. He was demon-possessed. I saw it on his face,” Willie said.

She was the third person randomly targeted by the gunman. Thursday, she’s thankful she’s out of the hospital.

Knowing the gunman went on to kill four people and cause eight different scenes, they’re feeling blessed that their lives were spared.

The alleged shooter Ezekiel Kelly is set to appear before a judge Friday for the crime spree. When it’s all said and done, this family hopes his punishment fits the crime.

“I’m emotional,” said her father, Willie. “When you see your daughter laying on the ground screaming for her life, that does something for a parent.”