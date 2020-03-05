Massive hole on UT campus filled after collapse

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – A massive hole that formed on campus at the University of Tennessee-Knoxville last Friday has now been filled in.

A large hole opened up in front of Perkins Hall and Ferris due to a water main break washing away the ground under a stone roadway. Even though the hole looks like a sinkhole, the university says its actually what’s called a ‘drop-out’.

PREVIOUS: Crews repairing damage on UT campus after water main break

Water and natural gas services were temporarily shut off at the two academic buildings but has been resumed. The road was forced into a temporary closure but has since reopened.