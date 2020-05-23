Matthew and Camila McConaughey delivering masks to rural Texas hospitals

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The McConaughey’s are on the road again, this time delivering 110,000 medical masks to hospitals across rural Texas.
The couple posted a picture on Twitter, and said thanks to Lincoln Motor Company for donating the masks.
Matthew and Camila loaded up a King Ranch edition Ford truck with boxes of masks (they even had to put them in the back seat of the cab) and started the trek across the state.
LATEST STORIES:
- BEATING THE VIRUS: Longview couple looks forward to next mission trip, despite contracting COVID-19
- Tennessee Theatre will remain closed through Phase 2
- Governor Sisolak sets June 4 target date to reopen Nevada casinos
- CAUGHT ON CAMERA: 10-year-old girl scares off intruder
- Patrick Ewing tests positive for COVID-19: ‘This virus is serious’