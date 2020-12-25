Mayor Cooper issues curfew for part of downtown Nashville following explosion

by: WKRN Web Staff

Posted: / Updated:

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Mayor John Cooper signed Executive Order 12 on Friday to issue a state of civil emergency for part of downtown Nashville affected by an early Christmas morning explosion.

The area including James Robertson Parkway, 4th Avenue North, Broadway, and the Cumberland River will be under curfew starting at 4:30 p.m. Friday and extending until 4:30 p.m. Sunday, December 27.

According to Mayor Cooper, Executive Order 12 also provides additional resources for response and relief efforts.

