Mayor Indya Kincannon to join family-friendly Noon Year celebration at The Muse Knoxville

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The Muse Knoxville will once again host a family-friendly Noon Year’s Eve celebration to help bring in the year 2020.

Knoxville Mayor Indya Kincannon and Tennessee State Senator Becky Massey will lead young party-goers with a noontime countdown complete with a ball drop and dance party starting at 10 a.m. at The Muse Knoxville in Chilhowee Park.

This kid-friendly event offers food, fun, crafts and activities. The event will be streamed live on wate.com.

Muse Knoxville is a non-profit children’s science museum located in Chilhowee Park and West Town Mall with a mission to inspire and empower all children through transformative learning experiences. Muse Knoxville brings hands-on, inquiry-based programming to children ages 6 months to 10 years old. In fiscal year 2018-2019, Muse Knoxville served 189,345 people.

