Mayor Jacobs attends first in series of local high school graduation ceremonies for KCS seniors

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Knox County Mayor Glenn Jacobs is keeping his promise, his office said Monday, in attending all graduation ceremonies for Knox County Schools seniors.

“Graduation is a big accomplishment,” Mayor Jacobs said in a release. “Regardless of the circumstances we find ourselves in currently, each of our graduates deserves to celebrate with their families and classmates. I’m happy to keep my promise to be there with everyone who has been successful in achieving this milestone.”

Monday saw the first day of graduation ceremonies for seniors in Knox County. Mayor Jacobs joined KCS Superintendent Bob Thomas, central office staff and school administrators on stage to celebrate the occasion for Halls and Powell high schools, respectively.

Halls and Powell high schools celebrated their graduating seniors on Monday; with ceremonies coming later in the year than usual due to changes prompted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Students were allowed up to four guests and everyone had to follow social distancing guidelines at the ceremonies.

Graduating seniors from Halls High School said they were happy to have a ceremony recognizing their hard work despite the challenges.

The graduation ceremonies for all of Knox County’s high schools will continue until June 19.

The remainder of the Mayor’s attendance schedule is as follows:

Tuesday, June 9: Karns High (9 a.m.); South-Doyle High (7 p.m.)

Thursday, June 11: Carter High (9 a.m.); Ridgedale School (noon); Fulton High (7 p.m.)

Friday, June 12: Austin-East High (9 a.m.); K.A.E.C (noon); Gibbs High (7 p.m.)

Saturday, June 13: Central High (9 a.m.); Bearden High (7 p.m.)

Monday, June 15: Paul Kelley Academy (9 a.m.); Hardin Valley Academy (7 p.m.)

Tuesday, June 16: L&N STEM Academy (9 a.m.); Career Magnet Academy (7 p.m.)

Thursday, June 18: West High (7 p.m.)

Friday, June 19: Farragut High (7 p.m.)

