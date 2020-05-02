Closings
There is currently 1 active closing. Click for more details.

Mayor Jacobs’ daughter travels to New Jersey to assist with COVID-19 relief efforts

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Two Knoxville residents are volunteering two weeks of their time to help with COVID-19 efforts in New Jersey. One of them — Devan Fox, is also the daughter of Knox County Mayor, Glenn Jacobs.

Devan and her coworker, Ashlee Milligan work as medical professionals Knoxville. Devan is a nurse practitioner, Ashlee is a physicians assistant. When they heard about the devastation in other cities due to COVID-19, they felt compelled to help.

They were granted time off to go volunteer for two weeks at Clara Mass Medical Center in Belleville, New Jersey.

“It’s been humbling,” Ashlee said.

“We are helping two pulmonologists here at this hospital and neither one of them have had a day off since March 26 and each of them were seeing up to 60 to 70 patients a day,” Devan said.

In their short time there, the ladies have already witnessed the worst of the virus, saying they see at least one patient death per day.

“A lot of people think it’s a hoax. It’s not a hoax,” Devan said.

They work 12-hour days and must be covered from head to toe. They are required to be in full PPE before entering the hospital each morning.

“It is a sad situation, we’re seeing terrible things, sometimes we can’t communicate with the patients.” Ashlee said.

Devan and Ashlee say it wasn’t until they arrived and saw for themselves how this virus is impacting other parts of the country.

“It’s hard because again we weren’t hit like they were up here so my perspective now is I’m glad we’re taking it slow and I hope that these step wise processes allow us enough time to see if there is going to look like there’s a surge down there,” Ashlee said.

“A lot of people are alone in a hospital bed and they can’t see their family members and if you have the opportunity to be with your family member and hug your family member or tell them that you love them or anyone that’s important to you, you should do that because it can be taken away from you in an instant,” Devan said.

Devan and Ashlee are expected to return to Knoxville May 9.

 

CORONAVIRUS NEWS:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Coronavirus COVID-19 videos

Gov. Bill Lee announces requirement for COVID-19 testing at all long-term care facilities in state

Thumbnail for the video titled "Gov. Bill Lee announces requirement for COVID-19 testing at all long-term care facilities in state"

Charity Menefee of the Knox County Health Department does a coronavirus briefing

Thumbnail for the video titled "Charity Menefee of the Knox County Health Department does a coronavirus briefing"

Roy Horn, of Siegfried & Roy, tests positive for coronavirus

Thumbnail for the video titled "Roy Horn, of Siegfried & Roy, tests positive for coronavirus"

State Reps.: Salons, barbers will be able to open across state May 6

Thumbnail for the video titled "State Reps.: Salons, barbers will be able to open across state May 6"

Sailors head back to aircraft carrier hit by virus outbreak

Thumbnail for the video titled "Sailors head back to aircraft carrier hit by virus outbreak"

The Island in Pigeon Forge to reopen May 1

Thumbnail for the video titled "The Island in Pigeon Forge to reopen May 1"

Knoxville West Town Mall to open May 1

Thumbnail for the video titled "Knoxville West Town Mall to open May 1"

Gov. Lee issues Executive Order No. 30

Thumbnail for the video titled "Gov. Lee issues Executive Order No. 30"

Gyms allowed to begin reopening Friday

Thumbnail for the video titled "Gyms allowed to begin reopening Friday"

Businesses lighting Knoxville in blue to show support for front line workers

Thumbnail for the video titled "Businesses lighting Knoxville in blue to show support for front line workers"

Churches deciding on whether to hold in-person service right away

Thumbnail for the video titled "Churches deciding on whether to hold in-person service right away"

Knox County Health Dept.: Business owners responsible for following COVID-19 guidelines

Thumbnail for the video titled "Knox County Health Dept.: Business owners responsible for following COVID-19 guidelines"

Sen. Amy Klobuchar describes husband's COVID-19 bout

Thumbnail for the video titled "Sen. Amy Klobuchar describes husband's COVID-19 bout"

Boris Johnson: We are beginning to turn the tide

Thumbnail for the video titled "Boris Johnson: We are beginning to turn the tide"

Knox County and Knoxville unveil highlights of a phased-in COVID-19 economic reopening plan

Thumbnail for the video titled "Knox County and Knoxville unveil highlights of a phased-in COVID-19 economic reopening plan"

Concern in China over possible second wave of coronavirus

Thumbnail for the video titled "Concern in China over possible second wave of coronavirus"

IRS requesting thousands of employees return to work

Thumbnail for the video titled "IRS requesting thousands of employees return to work"

Smithfield Foods temporarily closing Illinois plant due to employees testing positive for COVID-19

Thumbnail for the video titled "Smithfield Foods temporarily closing Illinois plant due to employees testing positive for COVID-19"

Coronavirus: Miss Tennessee pageant competition postponed to August

Thumbnail for the video titled "Coronavirus: Miss Tennessee pageant competition postponed to August"

Nations, US states each chart their own path on reopening

Thumbnail for the video titled "Nations, US states each chart their own path on reopening"

Trending Stories

WATE 6 On Your Side Twitter